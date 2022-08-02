Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Woot is running a rare sale on Nintendo Switch consoles. With a standard model selling for $30 off and the Switch OLED going for $25 off, the saving’s aren’t dramatic. But Nintendo’s hybrid game console has had tremendous staying power for years, so it’s unusual to see any discounts at all.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 8.7″ Android tablet w/MT8768/3GB/32GB for $120 – Samsung
- TCL Tab Max 10.4″ Android tablet w/SD665/6GB/256GB for $240 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro X 13″ tablet w/SQ1/8GB/256GB for $800 – Best Buy
Game consoles
- Nintendo Switch for $270 – Woot
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $325 – Woot
Headphones & earbuds
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- Jabra Elite 85t true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $130 – Woot
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $149 – Bose (via eBay)
Charging
- Anker 521 portable 256 Wh power station for $200 – Amazon
- Baseus 65W USB wall charger (1 USB-A & 2 USB-C ports) for $30 – Amazon