Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is running a back to school sale on select laptops. Among other deals, you can pick up a 14 inch Acer laptop with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM for under $700 or a 14 inch convertible with an Alder Lake-N processor and 8GB of RAM for about half that price.
Meanwhile several stores are selling Amazon Fire HD tablets and Fire TV media streamers for Prime Day-matching prices today. You can pick up a Fire TV 4K Max for $25 or a Fire HD 10 for $75.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Select laptops for up to 31% off – Amazon
- Acer Swift Go 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $690 – Amazon
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/512GB for $550 – Amazon
- Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $400 – Amazon
- Acer Aspire 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7520U/8GB/512GB for $385 – Amazon
- Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14″ convertible w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $350 – Amazon
- Save up to $500 on select Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 configurations – Microsoft Store
- Save up to $200 on select Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 configurations – Microsoft Store
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $75 – Kohl’s (or Target or Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 – Kohl’s (or Target or Best Buy)
Audio
- JBL Clip 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Amazon
- JBL Go 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $40 – Amazon
- Aukey EP-T21P true wireless earbuds for $9 – Newegg
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $25 – Kohl’s (or Best Buy or Target)
- Stream 4 games for free until September – Amazon Luna / Prime Gaming
- WD EasyStore 14TB external desktop HDD for $200 – Best Buy
- Baseus 9-in-1 USB-C dock for $32 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: 15HUB999)