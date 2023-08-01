Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is running a back to school sale on select laptops. Among other deals, you can pick up a 14 inch Acer laptop with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM for under $700 or a 14 inch convertible with an Alder Lake-N processor and 8GB of RAM for about half that price.

Meanwhile several stores are selling Amazon Fire HD tablets and Fire TV media streamers for Prime Day-matching prices today. You can pick up a Fire TV 4K Max for $25 or a Fire HD 10 for $75.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets

Audio

Other

