Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Sling TV is running a promo that lets you stream live TV for free through August 20th. The fine print is that the deal is only available to new customers in the United States, local channel availability may vary by market, and if you don’t cancel by the end of the trial, you’ll be billed for a month starting August 21st.

Meanwhile Amazon is giving away 6 PC games for free to Prime members this month, including StarCraft: Remastered. Best Buy is running a Back to School sale with discounts on a wide range of products. And Lenovo’s $99 Chrome OS tablet deal is back.

Sling

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Laptops

Tablets & eReaders

Media Streamers

Headphones & earbuds

Store sales

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.