Sling TV is running a promo that lets you stream live TV for free through August 20th. The fine print is that the deal is only available to new customers in the United States, local channel availability may vary by market, and if you don’t cancel by the end of the trial, you’ll be billed for a month starting August 21st.
Meanwhile Amazon is giving away 6 PC games for free to Prime members this month, including StarCraft: Remastered. Best Buy is running a Back to School sale with discounts on a wide range of products. And Lenovo’s $99 Chrome OS tablet deal is back.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Stream Live TV for free through August 20, 2022 – Sling TV (new customers only)
- 6 PC games free for Prime Members (including StarCraft: Remastered) – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Prime members stream 4 Luna games free during August (including Control) – Amazon Prime Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of adventure PC games – Humble Bundle
Laptops
- Asus Zenbook 14″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 13″ OLED convertible w/Core i7-1195G7/8GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
Tablets & eReaders
- Lenovo 10e Chromebook w/MT8183/4GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Refurb Amazon Fire tablet & Kindle eReaders for $15 and up – Woot
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $17 – Staples
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $60 – Staples
- Save 10% on select tech products – eBay (coupon: TECHSAVE10)
Headphones & earbuds
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for 269 – Pro Distributing (via eBay w/coupon: TECHSAVE10)
- JBL Live Free 2 true wireless earbuds for $100 – JBL
- JBL Live Pro 2 true wireless earbuds for $100 – JBL
Store sales
- Back to School sale – Best Buy
- Open Box sale – Woot