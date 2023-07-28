Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

A few years ago I feel like it was pretty easy to find cheap USB-C docks with Ethernet, video, USB, and SD card ports for under $30. These days you typically have to pay substantially more if you want a single dock with all of those functions. But RAVPower is running a sale that lets you pick one up for just $13 when you use the coupon BEUC1 at checkout.

Is the VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C hub the best USB-C dock that money can buy? Certainly not. It could use a few more USB ports, for example. But it’s one of the most versatile you can find for under $20 at the moment.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Charging & hub accessories

Wireless audio

Laptops

Other

