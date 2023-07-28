Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
A few years ago I feel like it was pretty easy to find cheap USB-C docks with Ethernet, video, USB, and SD card ports for under $30. These days you typically have to pay substantially more if you want a single dock with all of those functions. But RAVPower is running a sale that lets you pick one up for just $13 when you use the coupon BEUC1 at checkout.
Is the VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C hub the best USB-C dock that money can buy? Certainly not. It could use a few more USB ports, for example. But it’s one of the most versatile you can find for under $20 at the moment.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging & hub accessories
- Insignia 112W 3-port wall charger for $40 – Best Buy
- Insignia 140W dual-port wall charger for $60 – Best Buy
- Amazon Basics 2400 mAh AA rechargeable batteries (12-pack) for $13 – Woot
- VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C hub for $13 – RAVPower (coupon: BEUC1)
- UGREEN 7-in-1 USB-C hub for $21 – Amazon
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Life P2i true wireless earbuds for $20 – Newegg (coupon: SSCU2828)
- JBL Live Free NC+ true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $50 – JBL
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Amazon
- JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $140 – Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $260 and up – Amazon
Laptops
- Asus Zenbook 14.5″ 2.8K OLED touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-13700H/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo convertible 2.8K laptop w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $700 – MSI
Other
- Logitech MX Anywhere 3 compact wireless mouse for $55 – Lenovo (coupon: BTSMXSALE )
- Amazon Basics 256GB USB 3.1 flash drive for $15 – Amazon
That RAVpower USB-C hub looked nice for the price. Unfortunately, they don’t ship outside of the United States of America.