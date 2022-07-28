Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away Lawn Mowing Simulator for free this week. But if you’d rather pretend you’re driving a bus, putting out a fire, operating construction equipment, or setting up a fireworks display, Humble Bundle has you covered with a deal that lets you pick up 16 simulation games for $12 or more.

Meanwhile multiple eBook sellers are selling a bundle of the first three books in Frank Herbert’s Dune Saga for $2 today.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

PCs

Smartphones

Wireless Audio

Other