Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Lawn Mowing Simulator for free this week. But if you’d rather pretend you’re driving a bus, putting out a fire, operating construction equipment, or setting up a fireworks display, Humble Bundle has you covered with a deal that lets you pick up 16 simulation games for $12 or more.
Meanwhile multiple eBook sellers are selling a bundle of the first three books in Frank Herbert’s Dune Saga for $2 today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Frank Herbert’s Dune Saga books 1-3 for $2 – Amazon (or Apple, B&N, Google, or Kobo)
- Peacock Premium 1-year subscription (with limited ads) for $22 – Peacock / Today
- Lawn Mowing Simulator PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of simulator PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of mystery/crime eBooks – StoryBundle
PCs
- Dell Inspiron 14 convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/512GB for $570 – Best Buy
- Asus VivoBook S14 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $590 – Amazon
- Refurb Lenovo Ideapad Slim 7 Pro 14″ 2.8K touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-11370H/16GB/1TB for $699 – The Max Mart (via eBay)
- Lenovo Thinkpad X13 w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $1160 – Lenovo (coupons: THINKBIGDEALS & BTS2022)
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones for $450 and up – Samsung Outlet
- Google Pixel 6a + $50 gift card for $449 – Amazon (or Google Store)
- Asus Zenfone 8 5.9″ 120Hz phone w/SD888/8GB/128GB for $600 – Asus
Wireless Audio
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – B&H
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM5/B wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $259 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $281 – Pro Distributing (via eBay)
