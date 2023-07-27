Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two PC games for free this week: Homeworld Remastered Collection and Severed Steel.
Meanwhile Amazon Prime members can snag over 40 games for free at the moment, including titles such as Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Wytchwood, and Baldur’ss Gate II: Enhanced Edition.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads
- Homeworld Remastered Collection PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Severed Steel PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 40+ PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of classic PC role-playing games – Humble Baldur’s Gate & Beyond Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi & fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle
Laptops
- Refurb LG Gram & Ultra laptops for $550 and up – Woot
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5 7535U/16GB/256GB for $630 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1335U/MX550/16GB/256GB for $650 – HP
- Asus Zenbook 14.5″ 2.8K OLED touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-13700H/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1250U/32GB/1TB for $1049 – Dell
Other
- SanDisk Extreme portable 2TB SSD (1,050 MB/s) for $110 – Best Buy
- WD EasyStore 18TB external USB HDD for $250 – Best Buy
- Logitech Ergo M575 wireless trackball for $42 – Amazon
