Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Lenovo’s ThinkPad X line of notebooks tend to be sleek thin and light computers with iconic design elements including a black and red color scheme and Lenovo’s TrackPoint system with a pointing stick in the center of the keyboard. But they also tend to be very expensive computers… if you’re looking to pick up a current-gen model.
Fortunately last year’s models are still pretty good laptops, and right now you can snag a ThinkPad X13 from Woot for just $460. This model has just an Intel Core i3-1215U processor and 8GB of RAM, but it has a 1920 x 1200 pixel display, 512GB of storage. While Woot is selling it for a Chromebook-like price, the notebook ships with Windows 11 Pro software.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- Asus Chromebook CM3401 14″ w/Ryzen 3 7320C/8GB/128GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad L13 w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/256GB for $400 – Woot
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13 w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/512GB for $460 – Woot
- Dell Inspiron 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 5825U/16GB/512GB for 500 – Dell
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/1TB for $625 – Lenovo
Charging
- UGREEN charging & docking accessory sale – Amazon
- UGREEN 100W 4-port wall charger for $47 – Amazon
- UGREEN 65W 3-port wall charger for $35 – Amazon
- UGREEN 45W USB-C 2-port wall charger for $27 – Amazon
- UGREEN 30W USB-C wall charger for $13 – Amazon
- Energy 10,000 mAh power bank w/20W Qi wireless charging for $30 – Best Buy
- Amazon Basics AA NiMH battery 4-pack for $6 – Amazon