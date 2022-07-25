Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Microsoft’s Anime Month sale ends… at the end of the month. So you’ve got about a week left to save up to 70% on select movies and TV shows. Meanwhile if you’re looking for something to watch on, there are some good deals on laptops, tablets, and handhelds at the moment.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- ONEXPLAYER 8.4″ handheld gaming PC w/Ryzen 7 4800U/16GB/512GB for $799 – ONEXPLAYER Store
- Dell Inspiron 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/512GB for $570 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/256GB for $380 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ Android tablet w/32GB for $120 – Amazon
- Lenovo Tab 11 w/128GB + pen for $200 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro noise cancelling true wireless earbuds for $50 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- B&O Beoplay E8 true wireless earbuds for $150 – Amazon
Charging
- RAVPower 65W 4-port GaN Tech USB-C & USB-A charger for $35 – RAVPower (coupon: RPEN12)
- Mophie 3-in-1 7.5W wireless charging pad for $65 – Best Buy
Downloads and streaming
- Tidal HiFi 3-month subscription for $3 – Tidal
- Save up to 70% off select movies & TV shows – Microsoft Store Anime Month sale
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 for $55 – B&H
If it’s not at least 16GB in the Windows world, you shouldn’t even post it.
8GB and 6-7hrs battery life is is so played out. Literally been the standard for a decade thanks to the awful x86 platform.