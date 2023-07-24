Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is a tablet with an 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS display, a detachable keyboard, support for pressure-sensitive input, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. It runs ChromeOS rather than Windows or Android, but since Google’s desktop operating system includes both support for installing Android apps from the Play Store and streaming of some apps from your phone, you can use Chromebook Duet 3 sort of like a ChromeOS laptop or an Android tablet.

When Lenovo launched the Chromebook Duet 3 last year, prices started at $380 for a model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But right now the company is selling an 8GB/128GB model for $290 for a limited time. More memory, less money.

