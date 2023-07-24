Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is a tablet with an 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS display, a detachable keyboard, support for pressure-sensitive input, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. It runs ChromeOS rather than Windows or Android, but since Google’s desktop operating system includes both support for installing Android apps from the Play Store and streaming of some apps from your phone, you can use Chromebook Duet 3 sort of like a ChromeOS laptop or an Android tablet.
When Lenovo launched the Chromebook Duet 3 last year, prices started at $380 for a model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But right now the company is selling an 8GB/128GB model for $290 for a limited time. More memory, less money.
Here are some of the day’s deals.
Tablets
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/8GB/128GB for $290 – Lenovo (coupon: CBDUET3)
- Lenovo Tab M8 HD LTE 8″ Android tablet w/Helio A22/2GB/32GB for $99 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ Android tablet w/Unisoc T618 for $170 and up – Best Buy
Laptops
- Acer Spin 714 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/256GB for $570 – Best Buy
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1260P/176GB/1TB for $630 – Newegg
- Asus Zenbook 14.5″ 2.8K OLED touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-13700HU/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
Mini PCs
- KAMRUI AK1 Pro mini PC w/Celeron N5105/12GB/256GB for $140 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Kamrui mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/512GB for $238 – Amazon
- Beelink mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/500GB for $259 – Amazon
- Beelink mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/500GB for $319 – Amazon
- Barebones Intel NUC mini PC w/Core i7-1165G7 for $300 – Newegg
Downloads & subscriptions
- 3-month Audible Premium Plus subscription for free – Amazon (Prime member exclusive through July 31)
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Myst & More Redux Bundle
- Save up to 75% on select PC games – Epic Games Store Summer Sale
Other
- WD Red Plus 14TB 3.5″ internal SATA NAS HDD for $250 – Best Buy
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD (1,050MB/s) for $115 – Amazon
- Insignia 100W dual-port USB-C wall charger for $35 – Best Buy
- Refurb JBL Free II true wireless earbuds for $20 – JBL (via eBay)