Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

A growing number of laptops with 12th-gen Intel Core processors are hitting the streets… which means it’s a pretty good time to find models with 11th-gen processors selling well below their original list prices.

Case in point: you can pick up an Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $700. The Microsoft Store and Office Depot also have some great deals on notebooks with OLED displays, which used to be a premium feature. But not all of the laptops on sale today have older processors: a few 12th-gen models are also on sale.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Other