Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
There was a time when laptops with 16GB of RAM or 256GB of solid state storage more fell firmly into premium territory. But it’s becoming increasingly common to find models with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in the mid-range category… especially if you’re willing to opt for a model with a year-old processor.
Case in point: today’s mobile tech deals roundup includes 6 thin and light laptops with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage that sell for between $500 and $800.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Flex 3i 12.2″ FHD Chromebook convertible w/Intel N100/4GB/64GB for $279 – Best Buy
- Acer Aspire 5 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/512GB for $480 – Woot
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $500 – B&H
- HP Envy 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB for $550 – Best Buy
- MSI Prestige 14 laptop w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $699 – B&H
- Asus VivoBook S 15″ FHD OLED laptop w/Core i5-12500H/8GB/512GB for $700 – Woot
- LG Gram 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $749 – B&H
- HP Envy 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/1TB for $780 – Best Buy
- Asus VivoBook S 14 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/512GB for $800 – B&H
Downloads
- The Elder Scrolls Online PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Murder by Numbers PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi anthology eBooks – StoryBundle
Other
- Anker Soundcore Life A3i noise-cancelling earbuds for $15 – Newegg (coupon: SSLCUA923)
- Beats true wireless earbuds for up to 48% off – Woot
- Anker 733 10,000 mAh power bank / 3-port 65W wall charger for $70 – Newegg (coupon: SSCU2Z22)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $30 – Amazon