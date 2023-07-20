Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

There was a time when laptops with 16GB of RAM or 256GB of solid state storage more fell firmly into premium territory. But it’s becoming increasingly common to find models with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in the mid-range category… especially if you’re willing to opt for a model with a year-old processor.

Case in point: today’s mobile tech deals roundup includes 6 thin and light laptops with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage that sell for between $500 and $800.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Downloads

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.