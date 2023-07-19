Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Hopefully it’ll be easier to find smartphones with user-replaceable batteries within the next few years. But until then, the next best thing is to make sure it’s easy to charge your devices when their batteries run down.

Fortunately we’ve got you covered with two deals today: Amazon is selling an Anker 10,000 mAh power bank for $13, and RAVPower is offering a dual-port 30W wall charger for $10.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Charging

Audio

PCs

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.