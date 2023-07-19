Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Hopefully it’ll be easier to find smartphones with user-replaceable batteries within the next few years. But until then, the next best thing is to make sure it’s easy to charge your devices when their batteries run down.
Fortunately we’ve got you covered with two deals today: Amazon is selling an Anker 10,000 mAh power bank for $13, and RAVPower is offering a dual-port 30W wall charger for $10.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh power bank for $13 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- RAVPower 30W USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $10 – RAVPower (coupon: BEPC4)
Audio
- Anker Soundcore Boost portable Bluetooth speaker for $50 – Amazon
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Amazon
PCs
- HP 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Celeron N4500/4GB/64GB for $199 – Best Buy
- MINISFORUM EM680 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 6800U/16GB/512GB for $406 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM EM680 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 6800U/32GB/512GB for $447 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Other
- AAXA P7+ 550 lumen 1080p smart pico projector for $290 – B&H
- SanDisk Extreme V2 2TB portable SSD (1,050MB/s) for $110 – B&H
- Save $10 on orders of $50 or more – Monoprice
- Save 15% on select purchases of $25 or more (up to $100 off) – eBay (coupon: SPLASHNSAVE)
- Name your price for a bundle of Cozy PC games – Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Liliputing via Email
Join 9,389 other subscribers