Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Picked up a new phone, tablet, or laptop during Prime Day last week? Then maybe you’re also in the market for a USB-C charger or two. And there are a couple of good deals on those today… plus Amazon is running a sale on JSAUX cables including USB-C charging cables capable of delivering up to 240 watts of power.
Meanwhile Best Buy is offering discount on a couple of laptops and Chromebooks, and the Google Pixel 7 is on sale for the same price today as it was on Prime Day.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging & data accessories
- JSAUX USB, HDMI, and other cables for up to 39% off – Amazon
- Anker 45W USB-C wall charger for $18 – Amazon
- Anker PowerPort Nano II 65W USB-C wall charger for $33 – Newegg (coupon: MKTACCUD)
- Anker 65W 3-port wall charger for $39 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Laptops
- Lenovo Flex 3i 12.2″ touchscreen Chromebook w/Intel N100/4GB/64GB for $279 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook 13.3″ OLED 2-in-1 tablet w/Snapdragon 7C Gen 2/8GB/128GB for $369 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ laptop w/Intel N200/4GB/512GB for $345 – HP
- HP Envy 14 convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/1TB for $780 – Best Buy
Other
- Google Pixel 7 for $499 and up – Amazon
- Onn. Android tablets for $49 and up (save $10) – Walmart