Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Intel may be pulling the plug on its NUC business, but if you pick up an existing model it should continue to work for years to come… and right now B&H is running some impressive deals on some of the most powerful NUC systems to date.

The Intel NUC 12 Extreme “Dragon Canyon” is a modular computer with a 12th-gen Intel Core desktop-class processor and support for discrete graphics. Normally priced at $1399 and up, you can pick one up for $749 right now.

And if you’re looking to save a few more bucks, the previous-gen NUC 11 Extreme “Beast Canyon” is selling for $699.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Mini PCs

PC games

Wireless earbuds

Other

