Intel may be pulling the plug on its NUC business, but if you pick up an existing model it should continue to work for years to come… and right now B&H is running some impressive deals on some of the most powerful NUC systems to date.
The Intel NUC 12 Extreme “Dragon Canyon” is a modular computer with a 12th-gen Intel Core desktop-class processor and support for discrete graphics. Normally priced at $1399 and up, you can pick one up for $749 right now.
And if you’re looking to save a few more bucks, the previous-gen NUC 11 Extreme “Beast Canyon” is selling for $699.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
- Intel NUC 11 Performance mini PC w/Core i7-1165G7 (barebones) for $349 – B&H
- Intel NUC 11 Extreme “Beast Canyon” w/Core i9-11900KB (barebones) for $699 – B&H
- Intel NUC 12 Extreme “Dragon Canyon” w/Core i7-12700 (barebones) for $749 – B&H
PC games
- Train Valley 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for up to 8 Cyberpunk-themed PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of arcade games for PC – Humble Bundle
Wireless earbuds
- Aukey EP-T25 true wireless earbuds for $8 – Newegg
- Aukey Move Compact II true wireless earbuds for $10 – Newegg
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 and up – Amazon
- Jabra true wireless earbuds for up to 42% off – Amazon
Other
- Asus ZenWiFi AX1800 dual-band WiFi 6 mesh system (3-pack) for $136 – Newegg (coupon: ASUSCUA222)
Serpent Canyon was also on sale for $799, but it sold out within 2 days.