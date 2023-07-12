Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Looking for the best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still find? We’ve got you covered with a short list of some of the best deals on mobile tech as well as a longer list of Day 2 deals.

But Amazon isn’t the only place to score discounts on mobile tech this week. So here’s a roundup of some of the best of the rest.

Laptops

Mini PCs

eReaders

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.