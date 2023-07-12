Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Looking for the best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still find? We’ve got you covered with a short list of some of the best deals on mobile tech as well as a longer list of Day 2 deals.
But Amazon isn’t the only place to score discounts on mobile tech this week. So here’s a roundup of some of the best of the rest.
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook 513 w/14″ FHD display/Kompanion 828/4GB/64GB for $170
- XPG Xenia 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $390 – Woot
- Lenovo V14 laptop w/Ryzen 5 7520U/8GB/256GB for $400 – Woot
- Acer Swift X 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 5600U/RTX3050/8GB/512GB for $580 – Newegg
- Asus Zenbook 14 UM425QA laptop w/Ryzen 5 5600H/8GB/512GB for $599 – Asus
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14″ 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-12700H/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $880 – Best Buy
Mini PCs
- Asus Chromebox 5 for $294 and up – Asus
- Asus ExpertCenter PN64 w/Intel Alder Lake for $344 and up – Asus
- Asus ExpertCenter PN53 w/Ryzen 6000H for $469 and up – Asus
eReaders
- Kobo Nia for $90 – Kobo
- Kobo Clara 2E for $120 – Kobo
- Kobo Libra 2 for $170 – Kobo
- Kobo Sage for $240 – Kobo
- Refurb Kobo Forma for $160 – Kobo
Other
- Nintendo Switch OLED (Japanese model) for $290 – Woot
- Steam Deck for $359 – $519 (save 10 to 20%) – Steam
- Humble Games Summer Sale (save up to 80%) – Steam
