Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon isn’t the only place to score deals today. Here are some of the best deals on tech products from other stores.
Best Buy, B&H, Newegg, Target, and Walmart are just some of the stores offering their own summer sales with discounts on a wide range of products including PCs, TVs, accessories, and more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Store sales
- Best Buy Black Friday in July sale – Best Buy
- B&H Summer Tech Deals – B&H
- Newegg FantasTech Sale – Newegg
- Target Circle Week – Target
- Walmart+ Week – Walmart
Windows Laptops
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7530U/16GB/512GB for $469 – Newegg
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/512GB for $500 – B&H
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $539 – Newegg
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/1TB for $630 – Newegg
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.2K laptop w/Core i5-1355U/MX550/16GB/256GB for $650 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14 2.8K OED laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/512GB for $730 – HP
Chromebooks
- Asus Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/Kompanio 500/4GB/64GB for $129 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Slim 3 14″ FHD touchscreen Chrmebook w/Kompanio 520/4GB/64GB for $169 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 11″ 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/4GB/128GB for $279 – Best Buy
- HP 14″ convertible Chromebook w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/128GB for $499 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/256GB for $540 – Best Buy
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable SSD (1,050 MB/s) for $120 – B&H
- WD Elements 16TB external desktop HDD for $216 – Newegg
- Synology DiskStation DS22+ 2-bay NAS for $240 – B&H (price in cart)
Audio
- Aukey true wireless earbuds for $8 and up – Newegg
- Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $169 – Walmart
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker for $99 – Walmart
Media Streamers
- Roku Express for $20 – Roku
- Roku Express 4K+ for $28 – Roku
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $35 – Roku
- Roku Streambar for $90 – Roku
Other
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse for $35 – Walmart
- Tile Pro (2022) 2-pack of Bluetooth trackers for $40 – Best Buy
- Anker Nano 20W USB-C wall charger (2-pack) for $16 – Woot (coupon: CHEAPCABLE)
