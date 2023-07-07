Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon Prime Day has been a thing for nearly a decade at this point, and while it’s basically the company’s equivalent of a Black Friday in July sale, we’ve seen a growing number of retailers launch their own Prime Day alternatives over the years.
Now Walmart has announced one of the most Prime Day-like deals around. While Amazon is running its sale on July 11 and 12th, Walmart Plus Week will run from July 10 through July 13, 2023 and the plan is to offer a bunch of discounted products and services to folks who pay for the Walmart+ membership program. You know, the retailer’s alternative to Amazon Prime.
Walmart+ subscriptions normally run $98 per year and include perks like free shipping and delivery, a Paramount+ subscription (with ads), and discounts on gas. But folks who sign up for a 1-year membership between now and July 13 can get it for half price ($49).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging
- UGREEN 20W USB-C wall charger for $13 – Amazon
- Samsung 25W USB-C wall charger & 10-foot cable (2-pack) for $14 – Amazon
- Select chargers, power banks & USB cables for up to 50% off – RAVPower
- Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 3-port, 140W power bank for $100 – Newegg (coupon: FTTBCU523)
Laptops
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 7530U/8GB/256GGB for $500 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i7-1160G7/16GB/512GB for $750 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Audio
- Refurb Sony WH-CH720N wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $80 – Secondipity (via eBay w/2-year Allstate warranty)
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $199 – Bose (via eBay w/2-year Allstate warranty)
Other
- Walmart+ membership for $49/year (half price) – Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni Series 4K UHD TV w/hands-free Alexa for $100 – Amazon (Request an invite for a chance to buy at this price on Prime Day)