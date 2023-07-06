Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away side-scrolling action-adventure RPG game GRIME for free this week. Amazon is offering a bunch of Prime Channels subscriptions for $1 per month for up to 2 months ahead of Prime Day. And if you need something to play your games or watch your videos with, a bunch of Acer Swift 3 laptop configurations are on sale at deep discounts at the moment.

For example you can pick up a model with a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display, an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $750. And if that’s more than you’re looking to spend, a Core i5-12500H/8GB/512GB model is on sale for just $500.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PCs

Downloads & Streaming

Other

