The buildup to Amazon Prime Day continues. While Amazon is no longer offering its Fire HD 10 tablet for half price, Prime members can now pick up a Fire HD 8 for 45% off, bringing the price down to $55. Meanwhile the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $25 for Prime members, which is the lowest price to date for the media streamer.
And if you don’t need any new hardware, Amazon’s also running promotions on streaming services. New subscribers can score a 3-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited and MGM+ for $1 per month. Or you can snag up to 2 months of Britbox, Acorn, Cinemax, STARZ, or a bunch of other Prime Channels for $1 per month each.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Streaming subscriptions
- Amazon Prime Channels sale – Amazon
- Amazon Music Unlimited & MGM+ for $1/month for up to 3 months – Amazon
- Acorn for $1/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Britbox subscription for $1/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Cinemax for $1/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Noggin for $1/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- Paramount+ for $6/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- PBS Kids for $1/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- PBS Masterpiece for $1/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- ScreenPix for $1/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- STARZ for $1/month for up to 2 months – Amazon Prime Channels
- 3-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription for free – New or returning users who haven’t had an active subscription in over 12 months
- 3-month Audible subscription for free – New subscribers
- 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for free – New subscribers
- 3-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for half price – Returning subscribers
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $23 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $25 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $110 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $55 and up – Amazon (Prime Exclusive)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $105 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle & Fire products for $20 and up – Woot
Computers
- ACEMAGICIAN mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/500GB for $249 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: 6ZAYJTHZ)
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1155G&/8GB/512GB for $399 – Walmart
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $545 – Newegg
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/1TB for $630 – Newegg
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1250U/16GB/512GB for $832 – Dell (coupon: ARMMPPS)
Games & Gaming gear
- 40 PC games free for Prime members (Prey, Neverwinter Nights, Baldurs Gate II and more) – Amazon Gaming
- Stream 4 Luna games for free in July – Amazon Gaming
- Name your price for a bundle of Train SIM World PC games – Humble Bundle
- Amazon Luna Controller + 1 month Luna+ subscription for $40 – Amazon (Prime exclusive, new subscribers only)
- Steam Deck for $359 – $519 (10 to 20% off) – Steam
Audio
- LG Tone Free true wireless earbuds for $35 – Newegg
- Amazon Echo Buds (2023) for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo Buds w/ANC (2021) for $65 – Amazon
Other
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh WiFi router system (4-pack) for $285 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi rotuer system (3-pack) + $100 gift card for $500 – Amazon (Prime exclusive)
- Anker 20W USB-C wall charger for $12 – Amazon
