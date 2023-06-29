Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Several major PC game stores are running sales, which means you can score deals on titles purchased from Humble Games, GOG, or Steam.
But Valve’s Steam Summer Sale also includes a deal on hardware, with discounts of 10 – 20 percent on the Steam Deck, letting you pick up 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB models of the handheld gaming PC for $359, $450, and $519, respectively.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- Steam Deck for up to 20% off ($359 – $519) – Valve
- Intel NUC 11 Extreme “Beast Canyon” compact gaming desktop (barebones w/Core i9-11900KB) for $750 – B&H
- Asus VivoBook S 14X 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-12500H/8GB/512GB for $600 – Newegg
OC ganes
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Save up to 90% on select PC games – GOG Summer Sale
- Save up to 80% on select PC games – Humble Games Summer Sale
- Steam Summer Sale – Steam
- Name your price for a bundle of Train Sim World PC games – Humble Bundle
Other
- UStation Delta dual-screen 15.6 inch portable monitor for $500 (pre-order) – StackSocial
- Crucial X8 4TB portable SSD for $220 – B&H
