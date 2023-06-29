Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Several major PC game stores are running sales, which means you can score deals on titles purchased from Humble Games, GOG, or Steam.

But Valve’s Steam Summer Sale also includes a deal on hardware, with discounts of 10 – 20 percent on the Steam Deck, letting you pick up 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB models of the handheld gaming PC for $359, $450, and $519, respectively.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PCs

OC ganes

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.