EBay is running a July 4th sale that lets you save 20% on tens of thousands of products across a wide range of categories when you use the coupon SAVE4JULY4TH at checkout. You can save up to $500 on everything from TVs to phone chargers, and you can us ethe coupon up to two times between now and July 4th.
While eBay runs this sort of sale on a pretty regular basis, often the savings are only available for refurbished products, but this time a lot of the items on sale are brand new. For example you can pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED for as little as $288, or save hundreds of dollars on a new PC.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- LG Gram 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $740 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/SAVE4JULY4TH)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14X 120 Hz OLED laptop w/Core i7-13700H/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED laptop w/Core i5-1340P/16GB/512GB for $840 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/SAVE4JULY4TH)
- Asus Zenbook 14″ OLED laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/1TB for $959 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/SAVE4JULY4TH)
Charging
- Anker foldable 3-in-1 wireless charging station for $16 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE4JULY4TH)
- Anker 40W USB-C 2-port wall charger for $22 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE4JULY4TH)
- Anker PowerPort Nano II 65W 2-port USB-C & USB-A wall charger for $37 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE4JULY4TH)
- Anker 737 PowerCore 24K power bank w/140W output for $100 – Newegg (coupon: SSCT2629)
Downloads & Streaming
- Ancient Enemy PC game for free – GOG
- Marvel’s Avengers – The Definitive Edition PC game for $6 – Steam
- Name your price for a bundle of illustrated classic eBooks – Humble Classics Reimagined Bundle
Audio
- Anker portable Bluetooth speaker for $22 – Anker (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE4JULY4TH)
- Jabra Elite 3 true wireless earbuds for $40 – Jabra (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE4JULY4TH)
- UE Wonderboom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Best Buy
Other
- Save 20% off select products (up to $500 savings) – eBay (coupon: SAVE4JULY4TH)
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $288 – Nationwide Distributors (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE4JULY4TH)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Special Edition for $336 – Nationwide Distributors (via eBay w/coupon: SAVE4JULY4TH)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook 2-in-1 w/detachable keyboard/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/4GB/128GB for $279 – Best Buy