Amazon Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but Amazon is rolling out some deals a bit early. Yesterday we noted that new subscribers could score a 3-month subscription to Audible for free. Now Amazon has also launched a promotion that lets Prime members pick up a 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for no charge.
The only catch is that you need to be a Prime Member that hasn’t had a Kindle Unlimited subscription in the past 12 months.
A subscription grants you access to millions of eBooks, audiobooks and periodicals in the Kindle Unlimited library. Odds are that not every book you’re looking for will be there, but there’s a decent chance that you’ll find something you want to read. I’ve never found Kindle Unlimited to be compelling enough to pay for, but I’ve enjoyed the ability to read a few books from time to time while taking advantage of a free trial like the one Amazon is offering now.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Subscriptions (Amazon Prime Day early deals)
- 3-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription for free – New or returning users who haven’t had an active subscription in over 12 months.
- 3-month Audible subscription for free – New subscribers
Computers
- Kamrui AK2 Plus mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $190 – Amazon (coupon: UN89CZ8Q)
- Kamrui AM02 mini PC w/AMD Athlon 300U/8GB/256GB for $200 – Newegg
- Refurb Dell XPS 13 laptop w/3.5K OLED display/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $899 – New Techies (via eBay)
Audio
- Aukey EP-T21P true wireless earbuds for $9 – Newegg
- Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $169 – Walmart
Tablets
- Onn 7″ Android tablet (2022) for $49 and up – Walmart
- Onn 8″ Android tablet (2022) for $69 and up – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $120 and up – Samsung
Other
- Google Pixel 7a smartphone + Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds for $499 – Amazon
- WD Elements 18TB external desktop HDD for $260 – Newegg (coupon: SSCT2332)