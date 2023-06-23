Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but Amazon is rolling out some deals a bit early. Yesterday we noted that new subscribers could score a 3-month subscription to Audible for free. Now Amazon has also launched a promotion that lets Prime members pick up a 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for no charge.

The only catch is that you need to be a Prime Member that hasn’t had a Kindle Unlimited subscription in the past 12 months.

A subscription grants you access to millions of eBooks, audiobooks and periodicals in the Kindle Unlimited library. Odds are that not every book you’re looking for will be there, but there’s a decent chance that you’ll find something you want to read. I’ve never found Kindle Unlimited to be compelling enough to pay for, but I’ve enjoyed the ability to read a few books from time to time while taking advantage of a free trial like the one Amazon is offering now.

3-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription for free – New or returning users who haven’t had an active subscription in over 12 months.

– New or returning users who haven’t had an active subscription in over 12 months. 3-month Audible subscription for free – New subscribers

