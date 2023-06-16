Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running a 3-day sale through Father’s Day, with discounts on hundreds of products including TVs, PCs, tablets, headphones, and appliances.
Meanwhile the Epic Games Store is giving away two free games this week, and you can score discounts on PC games featuring DC comics characters, including the Injustice series, the Batman Arkham Series, and Gotham Knights.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC Games
- Gaucamelee PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Guacamelee 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Sigma Theory: Global Cold War PC game for free – GOG
- DC Flash Sale on DC Comics PC games PC games – Steam
- Batman: Arkham Collection for $9 – Steam
- Name your price for a bundle of sports PC games – Humble Bundle
PCs and Tablets
- Apple iPad mini for $400 – Amazon
- Apple iPad 10.9″ for $400 – Amazon
- Apple iPad Air 10.9″ for $500 – Amazon
- HP Spectre 13.5″ convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Storage
- PNY microSD cards for $11 and up – Best Buy
Samsung BAR Plus 128GB USB flash drive for $15 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 portable 1TB SSD (1050MB/s) for $85 – Amazon
- Samsung storage sale – Amazon
