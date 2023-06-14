Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Walmart’s Onn Google TV 4K streaming box has a list price of $20, which means it’s usually the cheapest decent 4K media streamer you can buy. But right now Woot is selling refurbished Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K units for $17.
Sure, they’re refurbished and may feature some “small cosmetic imperfections), but they’re cheap and they’ll probably spend their lives behind your TV where you never look at them anyway.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets & eReaders
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)w/32GB for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 w/64GB for $130 – Amazon
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy S7 11″ Android tablet w/S-Pen for $329 – Woot
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″ Android tablet w/S-Pen for $460 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis for $150 and up – Woot
Other
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $17 – Woot
- Razer Hammerhead true wireless noise-cancellingearbuds for $33 – Verizon
- AmazonBasics AAA recharchgeable NiMH batteries (12-pack) for $10 – Amazon
- Lenovo Yoga 6 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 5 7530U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
