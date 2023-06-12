Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

I’m always saying that the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition is a better deal than the standard Kindle Paperwhite – it’s the same device, but for a few bucks more you get no lock-screen ads, a magnetic cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

But right now Amazon is running a sale on most Kindle devices… and while the Paperwhite is on sale, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is on sale for an even bigger discount, meaning it actually costs less to get a model with those features right now. If you don’t plan to give it to a kid, all you have to do is delete the kids’ profile on the device and it effectively becomes an eReader for grownups.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

