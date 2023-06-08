Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Payday 2 for free this week. Humble Bundle is offering a name-your-price deal that lets you snag up to 41 Star Wars eBooks for as little as $18. And Peacock is offering 1-year subscriptions for $20 (if you don’t mind ads).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Payday 2 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of British sci-fi & fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Star Wars eBooks – Humble Bundle
- Peacock Premium 1-year subscription (with ads) for $20 – Peacock (coupon: SUMMEROFPEACOCK)
Charging
- Anker PowerPort Nano 20W USB-C wall charger for $11 – Best Buy
- NrGo 505Wh portable power station for $250 – Woot
Wireless earbuds
- Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $79 – Amazon
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $160 – Amazon
Other
Subscribe to Liliputing via Email
Join 16,212 other subscribers