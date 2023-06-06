Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a thin, light, and affordable laptop that offers a good balance of price, performance, and semi-premium design. First introduced in 2021, HP launched an updated model recently that replaces the original’s Ryzen 5000U processor with a Ryzen 7035U chip that should bring better CPU and graphics performance.

And now the new model is already on sale at a deep discount: you can pick up an entry-level model with a Ryzen 5 7535U processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for just $530.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Networking

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.