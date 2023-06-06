Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a thin, light, and affordable laptop that offers a good balance of price, performance, and semi-premium design. First introduced in 2021, HP launched an updated model recently that replaces the original’s Ryzen 5000U processor with a Ryzen 7035U chip that should bring better CPU and graphics performance.
And now the new model is already on sale at a deep discount: you can pick up an entry-level model with a Ryzen 5 7535U processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for just $530.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- MSI Modern 14 w/Ryzen 5 7530U/16GB/512GB for $479 – Newegg
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5 7535U/8GB/256GB for $530 – HP
- MSI Modern 14 w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $549 – Newegg
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $600 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/256GB for $800 – HP
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 w/Core i5-1235U/16GB/512GB for $896 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKJUNESAVE)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1250U/16GB/512GB for $899 – Dell
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 5800HS/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Apple MacBook Air w/M2/8GB/256GB for $999 – B&H
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 120 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/Radeon RX 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Best Buy (via eBay)
Networking
- Refurb eero mesh WiFI routers for $35 and up – Amazon
- TP-Link Deco mesh WiFi routers for $54 and up – Amazon