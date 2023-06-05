Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is running a sale on Fire TV devices (and some Fire tablets). But if you’re not sold on locking yourself into Amazon’s ecosystem, you can also save $10 on several 4K media streamers from Roku or Google today.

Meanwhile, you can pick up a Pixel 7 for the price of a Pixel 7a and get a $100 Amazon gift card that makes the effective price even lower.



Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Media Streamers

Tablets

Smartphones

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.