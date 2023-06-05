Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is running a sale on Fire TV devices (and some Fire tablets). But if you’re not sold on locking yourself into Amazon’s ecosystem, you can also save $10 on several 4K media streamers from Roku or Google today.
Meanwhile, you can pick up a Pixel 7 for the price of a Pixel 7a and get a $100 Amazon gift card that makes the effective price even lower.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streamers
- Onn Google TV 4K streaming box for $20 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $22 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ media streamer for $30 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV for $40 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $60 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $120 and up – Amazon
- Previous-gen Amazon Fire tablets (refurbished) for $20 – $70 – Woot
- Previous-gen Kindle eReaders (refurbished) for $30 – $190 – Woot
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 7 + $100 gift card for $499 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $699 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel 6a for $299 – Amazon
Other
- Save 20% on products from select brands (up to $500 off) – eBay (coupon: SAVEBRANDS20)
- Name your price for a bundle of eBooks by Mercedes Lackey – Humble Bundle
- Anker Nano II 65W USB wall charger (3-ports) for $38 – Amazon
- JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 – Amazon
