Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

A few years ago Microsoft and ECS teamed up to offer a cheap way for developers to try out their Windows on ARM apps on a PC with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Snapdragon Developer Kit, also known as the ECS Liva Mini Box, is mini desktop computer with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor.

With a $219 list price at launch, it was already one of the cheapest Windows on ARM computers available. Now Woot is selling it for just $70. Is it worth that price? Only if you can think of something to do with it… but maybe it’s a little more attractive now that it’s less than a third of its original price (or maybe it’s less attractive now that the budget processor inside is even older).

