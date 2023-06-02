Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
A few years ago Microsoft and ECS teamed up to offer a cheap way for developers to try out their Windows on ARM apps on a PC with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Snapdragon Developer Kit, also known as the ECS Liva Mini Box, is mini desktop computer with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor.
With a $219 list price at launch, it was already one of the cheapest Windows on ARM computers available. Now Woot is selling it for just $70. Is it worth that price? Only if you can think of something to do with it… but maybe it’s a little more attractive now that it’s less than a third of its original price (or maybe it’s less attractive now that the budget processor inside is even older).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers
- ECS Liva Mini Box w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/64GB/Win10 Home for $70 – Woot
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ & Type Cover for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14″ 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-12700H/RTX3060/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
Media Streamers
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20 – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $23 – Woot
Downloads & Streaming
- Midnight Ghost Hunt PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of digital manga by Hiro Mashima – Humble Bundle
- Prime members stream 4 games free during June – Amazon Luna (Prime Gaming)
Other
- Save 20% on select tech, fashion & other products (up to $100 off max) – eBay (coupon: DEALTWENTY)