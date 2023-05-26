Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Liliputing is a website focused on small computers, so I don’t spend a lot of time writing about laptops with 17 inch screens, as they’ve historically been big, heavy desktop replacements rather than truly mobile devices.
But the LG Gram 17 breaks the mold by offering big screens in lightweight designs. While they’ve gotten mixed reviews for performance, they’re certainly much more portable than most notebooks with similarly-sized screens. They’re also usually rather expensive, but right now you can save some money on last year’s LG Gram 17.
When these laptops first launched about a year ago, they sold for $1599 and up. But Beach Camera is currently charging $980 for a model with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB, while Best Buy has a Core i7-1260P/16GB/1TB model for $1100.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- LG Gram 17 w/2.5K display/Core i7-1260P/16GB/1TB for $1100 – Best Buy
- LG Gram 17 w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $980 – Beach Camera
- Dell XPS 13 Plus 13.4″ OLED laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $1100 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab M9 Android tablet w/Helio G80/4GB/64GB for $120 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $130 and up – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen & 128GB (2020 model) for $270 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $600 and up – Amazon
Streaming
- Peacock Premium (with ads) 1-year subscription for $20 – Peacock (coupon: SUMMEROFPEACOCK)
- Hulu (with ads) for $2/month for up to 3 months – Hulu (Offer ends May 27)
- Hulu (with ads) + Disney+ (with ads) for $2/month for up to 3 months – Hulu (Offer ends May 27)