Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Liliputing is a website focused on small computers, so I don’t spend a lot of time writing about laptops with 17 inch screens, as they’ve historically been big, heavy desktop replacements rather than truly mobile devices.

But the LG Gram 17 breaks the mold by offering big screens in lightweight designs. While they’ve gotten mixed reviews for performance, they’re certainly much more portable than most notebooks with similarly-sized screens. They’re also usually rather expensive, but right now you can save some money on last year’s LG Gram 17.

When these laptops first launched about a year ago, they sold for $1599 and up. But Beach Camera is currently charging $980 for a model with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB, while Best Buy has a Core i7-1260P/16GB/1TB model for $1100.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Laptops

Tablets

Streaming

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.