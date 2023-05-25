Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Fallout: New Vegas for free this week. Paramount+ is offering up to 3 months of Paramount+ with Showtime for $6 per month (half price). And if you’re looking for a laptop to play or stream on, Lenovo and Dell have some nice deals today.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- 42 games free for Prime members (including Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Lake and The Almost Gone) – Amazon Gaming
- Paramount+ with Showtime subscription for $6 per month for up to 3 months – Paramount+ (new subscribers)
- Pandora Premium or Plus 1-month subscriptions for a penny – Best Buy
Storage
- Samsung storage sale – Amazon
SanDisk & WD storage sale – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 5TB portable HDD for $99 – Best Buy
Laptops
- Lenovo ThinkPad P14s w/Core i7-1185G7/NVIDIA T500/16GB/512GB for $709 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Alienware x14 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i5-12500H/RTX3050/16GB/512GB for $900 – Dell
- Framework Laptop DIY Edition with 11th-gen Intel Core processor for $779 and up – Framework
Subscribe to Liliputing via Email
Join 16,202 other subscribers