Lenovo, HP, and EBay are all running Memorial Day sales on PCs and other products. And while you might not be able to find deep discounts on the latest laptops, you can score some pretty nice deals on models that are a year or two old.
Case in point: HP is selling Pavilion Aero 13 laptops with Ryzen 5000U chips for $500 and up. Lenovo has several great deals on ThinkBook and ThinkPad laptops with 11th, 12th, and even 13th-gen processors. And Best Buy is selling an Acer 14 inch gaming laptop with a 165Hz display, a Core i7-12700H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics for $900.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Computers ($400 – $799)
- Microsoft Surface Pro X (1st-gen) 13″ tablet w/SQ1/8GB/128GB for $400 – Woot
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5 5625U/8GB/256GB for $500 – HP
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5 5625U/16GB/512GB for $600 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Intel Raptor Lake + NVIDIA graphics for $650 and up – HP
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga w/Core i5-1130G7/16GB/512GB for $729 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkPad P14s w/Core i7-1185G7/NVIDIA T500/16GB/512GB for $749 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13X w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $780 – Lenovo (via eBay)
Computers ($800 and up)
- Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14″ 165 Hz gaming laptop w/Core i7-12700H/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13x 2.5K laptop w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/1TB for $875 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKBOOKDEAL)
- Lenovo Slim 7i 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1340P/16GB/1TB for $826 – Lenovo (coupon: SURPRISE5)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga w/Core i7-1180G7/16GB/512GB for $800 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKVICW1)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1250U/16GB/512GB for $899 – Dell
eReaders
- Refurb Amazon Kindle (2016) for $28 – Woot
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis (2017/2018) for $100 – $130 – Woot
Storage
- Save up to 55% on select AmazonBasics storage products – Amazon
- AmazonBasics 256GB microSDXC card for $21 – Amazon
- AmazonBasics 512GB microSDXC card for $34 – Amazon
- WD Elements 16TB external desktop HDD for $225 – Western Digital (coupon: SAVE10)
Audio
- Aukey EP-T21P true wireless earbuds for $10 – Newegg
- Aukey EP-T27 true wireless earbuds for $14 – Newegg
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $170 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: MEMORIALDAY23)
- Refurb Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $237 – Secondipity (via eBay w/coupon: MEMORIALDAY23)
Other
- Aukey PC-LM1E 1080p webcam for $13 – Newegg
- VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C hub for $15 – RAVPower (coupon: DED091)