Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Lenovo, HP, and EBay are all running Memorial Day sales on PCs and other products. And while you might not be able to find deep discounts on the latest laptops, you can score some pretty nice deals on models that are a year or two old.

Case in point: HP is selling Pavilion Aero 13 laptops with Ryzen 5000U chips for $500 and up. Lenovo has several great deals on ThinkBook and ThinkPad laptops with 11th, 12th, and even 13th-gen processors. And Best Buy is selling an Acer 14 inch gaming laptop with a 165Hz display, a Core i7-12700H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics for $900.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Computers ($400 – $799)

Computers ($800 and up)

eReaders

Storage

Audio

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.