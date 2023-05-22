Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
EBay is running a Memorial Day sale that lets you save 15% on thousands of items, for up to $500 in total savings when you use the coupon MEMORIALDAY23. And Amazon is offering discounts on a bunch of gaming and storage products at the moment.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Storage
- Samsung storage sale – Amazon
- Samsung T7 Shield 4TB rugged portable SSD for $220 – Amazon
- Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD for $115 – Amazon
- Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC card for $40 – Amazon
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card for $18 – Amazon
- WD EasyStore 14TB external desktop HDD for $208 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 13.3″ OLED 2-in-1 ChromeOS tablet w/Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/8GB/128GB/Detachable keyboard for $369 – Best Buy
- Apple iPad Air (5th-gen) 10.9″ for $500 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad mini (6th-gen) 8.3″ for $479 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad (10th-gen) 10.9″ w/64GB for $399 – Amazon
- Apple iPad (9th-gen) 10.2″ for $270 and up – Amazon
- Asus ROG Flow Z13 120 Hz tablet w/Core i5-12500H/16GB/512GB/detachable RGB keyboard for $1000 – Amazon
Audio
- Logitech G FITS true wireless custom gaming earbuds for $160 – Amazon
- Jabra Elite 4 Active true wireless earbuds for $102 – eBay (coupon: MEMORIALDAY23)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 85T Titanium Black true wireless earbuds for $85 – eBay (coupon: MEMORIALDAY23)
- Refurb Jabra Elite 7 Sport true wireless earbuds for $72 – eBay (coupon: MEMORIALDAY23)
Mice
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $35 – Amazon
- Razer Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse for $90 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $120 – Amazon
Other
- Anker 256Wh power station for $187 – Amazon
- Microsoft Modern Webcam (1080p) for $40 – Microsoft Store
- Insignia 112W wall charger (2 x 100W USB-C ports, 1 x 12W USB-A) for $28 – Best Buy
Subscribe to Liliputing via Email
Join 16,189 other subscribers