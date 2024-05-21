Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
A new Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED laptop with a Snapdragon X Elite processor is set to launch soon for $1300 and up. But if you can live without Microsoft’s new Copilot+ PC features, you can pick up a very similar laptop for just over half the price.
Walmart is selling a Vivobook S 15 OLED with an Intel Meteor Lake processor for $749.
What you get for that price is a 3.31 pound notebook with a 2880 x 1620 pixel, 120 Hz OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, a 75 Wh battery, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB PCie NVMe SSD.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Slim 3 14″ touchscreen Chromebook w/Kompanio 520/4GB/64GB for $189 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 2-in-1 13″ OLED ChromeOS tablet w/SD7cG2/8GB/128GB for $369 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus 14″ w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $440 – Lenovo
- HP 14″ convertible Chromebook Plus w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/256GB for $499 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- Refurb Lenovo Flex 7 14″ 2.2K convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/1TB for $520 – BuyRefurbished (via eBay)
- Asus Vivobook S 15 3K 120Hz OLED laptop w/Core Ultra 7 155H/16GB/1TB for $749 – Walmart
- Asus Zenbook 14 FHD+ OLED laptop w/Ryzen 7 8840HS/16GB/512GB for $799 – Walmart
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet (2022) w/SD720G/4GB/64GB/S-Pen for $186 – Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet (2024) w/Exynos 1280/4GB/64GB/S-Pen for $250 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/128GB for $750 – Microsoft Store
Audio
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM5 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $150 – Secondipity (via Newegg)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over ear noise-cancelling headphones for $206 – Electronic Express (via eBay w/coupon: MEMORIALTWENTY)
Other
- Save 20% on select products – eBay (coupon: MEMORIALTWENTY)
- Anker 65W 3-port USB wall charger for $24 – Walmart
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48 – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of Monster Hunter PC games – Humble Bundle
- Name your price for a bundle of Team17 PC games – Humble Bundle