A new Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED laptop with a Snapdragon X Elite processor is set to launch soon for $1300 and up. But if you can live without Microsoft’s new Copilot+ PC features, you can pick up a very similar laptop for just over half the price.

Walmart is selling a Vivobook S 15 OLED with an Intel Meteor Lake processor for $749.

What you get for that price is a 3.31 pound notebook with a 2880 x 1620 pixel, 120 Hz OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, a 75 Wh battery, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB PCie NVMe SSD.

