Tomorrow is National Streaming Day, a fake holiday made up by Roku to celebrate the anniversary of their first device, which launched on May 20, 2008. To celebrate this year, the company is offering discounts on more than 30 streaming services.
You can score 99 cent subscriptions to Peacock, Starz, Paramount+, AMC+, BET+, MGM+, Britbox, or Acorn for up to 2 months, among others. Hulu is also getting in on the action, offering up to three months of Hulu (with Ads) for $2 per month or Hulu + Disney+ (both with Ads) for $4 per month.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Streaming Media
- Hulu (With Ads) for $2/month for up to 3 months – Hulu
- Hulu (With Ads) + Disney+ (With Ads) for $4/month for up to 3 months – Hulu
- 30+ subscriptions for $0.99 per month for up to 2 months – Roku Channel (sign up by May 23)
- 3 months of Apple TV+ for free – Roku Channel (sign up by May 29)
- Starz for $5/month for up to 3 months – Starz
Media Streaming Hardware
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K 2-pack for $60 – Amazon (coupon: FTVX2) (or 1 for $40)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $40 – Roku
- Tivo Stream 4K w/Android TV for $30 – Amazon
- onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box for $20 – Walmart (regular price, but still a great deal)
Tablets
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $70 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ w/256GB for $480 – Amazon
Mini PCs
- MINISFORUM NAB5 mini PC w/Core i5-12450H/16GB/512GB for $399 – Amazon (clip coupon) or w/32GB RAM for $439
- MINISFORUM NAD9 mini PC w/Core i9-12900H/32GB/1TB for $690 – Amazon
Earbuds
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $76 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro noise cancelling true wireless earbuds for $85 – Amazon
Other
- Save up to 16% on select eero 6 and 6+ mesh WiFi routers – Amazon (or eero)