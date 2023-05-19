Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Tomorrow is National Streaming Day, a fake holiday made up by Roku to celebrate the anniversary of their first device, which launched on May 20, 2008. To celebrate this year, the company is offering discounts on more than 30 streaming services.

You can score 99 cent subscriptions to Peacock, Starz, Paramount+, AMC+, BET+, MGM+, Britbox, or Acorn for up to 2 months, among others. Hulu is also getting in on the action, offering up to three months of Hulu (with Ads) for $2 per month or Hulu + Disney+ (both with Ads) for $4 per month.

