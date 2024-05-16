Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away Dragon Age: Inquisition for free this week. And if you’re looking for something to play it on, Lenovo is selling a 3.85 pound gaming laptop with a 14 inch, 2.8K OLED display, a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics for $1015.
Meanwhile, if mobile gaming is more your speed, the Razer Edge handheld game console is on sale for $230 at Newegg, which is one of the lowest prices to date for this Android-based device.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads and Streaming
- Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY Edition for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of Monster Hunter PC games – Humble Bundle
- STARZ subscription for $2/month for up to 3 months – Amazon Prime Channels
PCs
- KAMRUI AK1Plus mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $147 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: 69WQ5PKR)
- Beelink SER7 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/32GB/1TB for $579 – Amazon
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14″ 2.8K OLED gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/RTX 4060/16GB/512GB for $1015 – Lenovo
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714 FHD+ convertible w/Core i5-1355U/8GB/256GB for $490 – Best Buy
Tablets & mobile devices
- Apple iPad Air (5th-gen) w/M1 processor for $399 and up – Amazon
- Razer Edge gaming tablet w/Snapdragon G3x and Kishi V2 Pro controller for $230 – Newegg (coupon: GREATSAVE245)
Audio
- JBL Charge 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $120 – 1shopdirect305 (via eBay)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $120 – Woot
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $140 – Google Store