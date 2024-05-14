Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The new iPad Air with an M2 processor is available starting tomorrow and sells for $599 and up. Apple says it’s 50% faster than the previous-gen model with an Apple M1 processor.
But that older model has one thing going for it: you can pick one up for as little as $399 today, which is the lowest price to date for this still-pretty-good tablet.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Apple iPad Air (5th-gen) 10.9 inch tablet w/M1for $399 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock for $380 – Woot
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 ChromeOS 2-in-1 FHD OLED tablet w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/128GB for $329 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $180 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for $170 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 – Amazon
Storage
- ORICO 5-bay 3.5″ HDD enclosure for $86 – Newegg (coupon: SSDSADSA323)
- Crucial X8 2TB portable SSD (1,050 MB/s) for $113 – Woot
Audio
- Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $80 – Amazon
- Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $180 – Amazon
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2018) for $23 – Woot
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $34 – Amazon
Other
- Google Pixel 8a $100 gift card for $499 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Scribe for $240 – Amazon
- GEEKOM Mini IT13 mini PC w/Core i9-13900H/32GB/2TB for $679 – GEEKOM
- Fallout 3: GOTY free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
