Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running a 3-day sale this weekend with discounts on hundreds of products including laptops, tablets, smartphones, tablets, audio products, gaming gear, and appliances.
Meanwhile Amazon is offering select Fire, Fire TV, Kindle, and Echo products for up to 53% off. And if you’re in the market for a high-performance thin and light laptop (and don’t care that much about gaming-level graphics, MSI is knocking $300 off the price of a 13 inch, 120 Hz convertible notebook with a 12th-gen Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ 2.2″ convertible w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/512GB for $700 – Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for $700 and up – Microsoft Store
- Apple MacBook Air 13″ laptop w/M1/8GB/256GB for $800 – Best Buy
- MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo convertible w/Core i7-1260P/32GB/1TB/120Hz FHD+ display for $1000 – MSI
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $90 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $130 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $150 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $60 and up – Amazon
- Apple iPad (9th-gen) 10.2″ tablet for $270 and up – Best Buy
- Apple iPad mini for $400 and up – Best Buy
Mini PCs
- GMK 2.8″ mini PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB RAM for $135 and up – GMK (clip coupon)
- GMK NucBox K1 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 6800H for $424 and up – GMK (clip coupon)
Other
- Amazon Fire TV media streamers for $20 and up – Amazon
- GMK Xpanel 4 14″ 1920 x 1200 pixel portable monitor for $90 – GMK (clip coupon)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Best Buy
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $110 – Amazon