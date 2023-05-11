Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Anker makes charging products including wall chargers and portable power banks. The company also makes some products that are both. And right now they’re among a bunch of products on sale for discount prices.

You can pick up a PowerCore Fusion 45W wall charger that also functions as a 5,000 mAh power bank with 20W output for $42, or pay $70 for a 65W wall charger that’s also a 10,000 mAh, 30W power bank.

Anker PowerCore Fusion wall charger / 10,000 mAh power bank for $70 w/on-page coupon (Amazon)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Charging

PCs

PC accessories

Smartphones

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.