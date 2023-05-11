Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Anker makes charging products including wall chargers and portable power banks. The company also makes some products that are both. And right now they’re among a bunch of products on sale for discount prices.
You can pick up a PowerCore Fusion 45W wall charger that also functions as a 5,000 mAh power bank with 20W output for $42, or pay $70 for a 65W wall charger that’s also a 10,000 mAh, 30W power bank.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Charging
- Anker PowerPort Nano II 65W 3-port USB wall charger for $38 – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 45W wall charger / 5,000 mAh, 20W power bank for $42 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker 736 100W USB wall charger (3 ports) for $52 – Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 65W wall charger / 10,000 mAh, 30W power bank for $70 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker 727 power strip w/2 AC outlets & 4 USB ports (100W GaNPrime) for $80 – Amazon
- Keymox 10W Qi wireless charging stand for $2 – Woot (coupon: SAVEBIG)
PCs
- Asus E410 14″ HD laptop w/Celeron N4500/4GB/128GB for $181 – Best Buy
- Beelink SER5 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5800H/32GB/500GB for $389 – Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 for $500 and up – Microsoft Store
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 120 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 9 6900HS/RX 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Synology DiskStation DS1621+ 6-bay NAS enclosure for $720 – B&H
PC accessories
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48 – Amazon
- Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard for $40 – Microsoft Store
- Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse for $35 – Microsoft Store
Smartphones
- Google Pixel 6 w/256GB for $430 – Woot
- Buy a Google Pixel 7a for $499, get a $50 gift card – Amazon
- Buy a Google Pixel 7a, get a free set of Pixel Buds A-Series and a case for free (or save $100 on Pixel Buds Pro) – Google Store
Other
- Name your price for a bundle of CAPCOM PC games – Humble Bundle