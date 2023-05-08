Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

I’ve been banging this drum for a while, but Amazon’s Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids are better bargains than the non-Kids variants. The hardware is identical, but for a few bucks more Amazon throws in a case with a magnetic screen cover, no ads on the lock screen, a 2-year “worry-free guarantee” and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. If you buy one for a kid, it’s all set up and ready for you to set parental controls out of the box. If it’s for you (or another grown up), just disable the Kids profile and use it like a regular device.

Anyway, there’s even less reason to get the non-Kids versions this week, because Amazon is running a sale on all Kindle devices… and while every model is marked down at the moment, the Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids are discounted even more than the standard models – and basically you can now pay $80 for the Kindle or Kindle Kids or $110 for the Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Paperwhite Kids.

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

eReaders

Tablets

Charging

Other