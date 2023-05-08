Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

I’ve been banging this drum for a while, but Amazon’s Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids are better bargains than the non-Kids variants. The hardware is identical, but for a few bucks more Amazon throws in a case with a magnetic screen cover, no ads on the lock screen, a 2-year “worry-free guarantee” and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. If you buy one for a kid, it’s all set up and ready for you to set parental controls out of the box. If it’s for you (or another grown up), just disable the Kids profile and use it like a regular device.

Anyway, there’s even less reason to get the non-Kids versions this week, because Amazon is running a sale on all Kindle devices… and while every model is marked down at the moment, the Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids are discounted even more than the standard models – and basically you can now pay $80 for the Kindle or Kindle Kids or $110 for the Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Paperwhite Kids.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110

Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.

eReaders

Tablets

Charging

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.