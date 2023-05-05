Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away three free PC games this week, Kobo is running a Mother’s Day sale that lets you pick up select eReaders for up to $30 off.
Meanwhile Amazon is offering discounts on its 10 inch Fire HD tablets, while the company’s subsidiary Woot is clearing out inventory of previous-gen Fire HD 8 tablets for as little as $30.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Kao the Kangaroo PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Against All Odds PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Horizon Chase Turbo PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of superhero eBooks – StoryBundle
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi exploration eBooks – StoryBundle
eReaders & tablets
- Kobo Clara 2E for $120 – Kobo
- Kobo Sage for $240 – Kobo
- Amazon Kindle Scribe for $283 – Amazon (Prime member exclusive)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $130 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $150 – Amazon (or Kids Pro for $150)
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) w/32GB for $30 – Woot
Laptops
- Gateway 14″ FHD laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $279 – Walmart
- Lenovo IdeaPad 16″ Gaming Chromebook w/Core i5/-1235U/8GB/256GB for $570 – Amazon
- LG Gram 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/512GB for $747 – Amazon
Other
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB portable SSD for $85 – Best Buy
- Google Pixel 7 Pro for $700 and up – Amazon