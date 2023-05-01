Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is running a deal that lets you save up to 54% on select Fire Kids tablets when you opt for a model that comes with a 2-pack of screen protectors. That brings the price of a Fire 7 Kids tablet down to $65 for a 16GB model or $66 for a 32GB version, while the Fire HD 8 Kids is going for $95 if you opt for a 32GB model or $100 for a 64GB version.

Fun fact: pop the tablet out of the ruggedized protective case it comes with and these are basically identical to the Fire 7 or Fire HD 8 tablets that currently sell for $60 and $100, respectively. In other words, for about the same price as a non-Kids tablet, you can get the same hardware and a protective case, a 2-year worry-free guarantee, and a 1 year subscription to Amazon Kids+. You may have to disable the kid’s profile if you want the full grown-up feature set though.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

Downloads & Streaming

Other