Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two free games this week. Amazon is giving away free eBooks for World Book Day. And HP has one of the best deals I’ve seen to date on a Thunderbolt dock… although at $149, the HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G2 still costs substantially more than most USB-C docks.
Here’s a roundup of some of the day’s best deals.
PCs
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/256GB for $600 – HP
- Refurb LG Gram 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $649 – New Techies (via eBay)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 13x w/Core i5-1235U/16GB/512GB for $745 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKBOOKDEAL)
- MINISFORUM NAB6 mini PC w/Core i7-12650H for $359 and up – MINISFORUM
- MINISFORUM NPB7 mini PC w/Core i7-13700H for $489 and up – MNISFORUM
Downloads
- Breathedge PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Poker Club PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Interstellaria PC game for free – Indiegala
- Pick a free Kindle eBook for World Book Day – Amazon
Other
- ORICO 9-in-1 USB-C dock for $20 – Amazon (coupon: 50G73NHZ)
- HP Thunderbolt 3 Dock 120W G2 for $149 – HP