Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon is offering discounts on its entire line of Fire TV media streamers at the moment. Among other things, that means means you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 (which is $20 off the list price).
Meanwhile the Google Store is also offering the Chromecast with Google TV HD (1080p) for $20 ($10 off the list price). But you know what’s also $20? Walmart’s new Onn 4K Media Streamer. The user interface should be pretty much the same as for Google’s Chromecast, but this models supports 4K content.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Laptops & Tablets
- Lenovo Tab M8 8″ HD Android tablet w/Helio P22T/3GB/32GB for $59 – Walmart
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 10.6″ FHD+ Android tablet w/Helio G80/3GB/32GB for $160 – Lenovo
- Asus Vivobook 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 3 3250U/8GB/128GB for $250 – Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go Win11 14″ laptop w/Snapdragon 7c/4GB/128GB for $275 – Amazon
- Dell XPS 13 Plus w/Core i5-1240P/8GB/512GB for $999 – Dell
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $32 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (1080p) for $20 – Amazon
- onn. Google TV 4K Streaming Box for $20 (list price) – Walmart
- Chromecast with Google TV (1080p) for $20 (sale price) – Google Store
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $125 – Amazon
Other
- 23 PC games free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Tribit StormBox 90W portable Bluetooth speaker for $155 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSDXC card for $22 – Amazon
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $100 – Secondipity (via eBay)