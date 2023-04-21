Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running a 3-day sale with discounts on laptops, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and other products.
Meanwhile eBay is running a sale that lets you save 15% on many refurbished products, for up to 15% off. The online retailer is ostensibly running the sale to coincide with Earth Day, but eBay runs sales on refurbished products all the time. Still, reusing previously owned gadgets is certainly better for the planet than sending them to the waste bin.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Store sales
- Best Buy 3-day sale – Best Buy
- Save 15% on select refurbished products for up to $100 off – eBay (coupon: THINKGREEN)
Laptops under $600
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 for $500 and up – Microsoft Store
- VAIO 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1235U/16GB/1TB for $499 – Walmart
- HP Pavilion Aero 13 w/Ryzen 5000U for $500 and up – HP
- Refurb LG Gram 15 w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $519 – BuyDig
Convertible notebooks
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $800 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre x360 13.5″ convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
$1000 gaming laptops
- Acer Predator Triton 3000 SE 14″ gaming laptop w/165Hz displayCore i7-12700H/RTX 3060/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop w/120Hz display/Ryzen 9 6800HS/Radeon RX 6700S/16GB/1TB for $1000 – Best Buy
Other
- Name your price for a bundle of co-op shooter PC games – Humble Bundle
- Chromecast with Google TV for $20 – Google Store