Best Buy is running a 3-day sale with discounts on laptops, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and other products.

Meanwhile eBay is running a sale that lets you save 15% on many refurbished products, for up to 15% off. The online retailer is ostensibly running the sale to coincide with Earth Day, but eBay runs sales on refurbished products all the time. Still, reusing previously owned gadgets is certainly better for the planet than sending them to the waste bin.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1255U/16GB/512GB for $800 (Best Buy)

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Store sales

Laptops under $600

Convertible notebooks

$1000 gaming laptops

Other

