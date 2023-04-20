Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a solid alternative to Amazon’s Fire tablets in the budget tablet space. While list prices start at $160, Samsung’s 8.7 inch Android tablet is often on sale for considerably less, bringing the prices closer to Amazon Fire territory. And unlike Amazon’s tablets, you don’t have to hack this tablet to download and install apps from the Google Play Store.

I rarely see the A7 Lite going for less than $99, but right now VIP Outlet is selling refurbished models on eBay for $79. While these are pre-owned devices, they’re listed as being in “very good” condition and come with a 1-year limited warranty.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Downloads & Streaming

Mini PCs

Other