Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a solid alternative to Amazon’s Fire tablets in the budget tablet space. While list prices start at $160, Samsung’s 8.7 inch Android tablet is often on sale for considerably less, bringing the prices closer to Amazon Fire territory. And unlike Amazon’s tablets, you don’t have to hack this tablet to download and install apps from the Google Play Store.
I rarely see the A7 Lite going for less than $99, but right now VIP Outlet is selling refurbished models on eBay for $79. While these are pre-owned devices, they’re listed as being in “very good” condition and come with a 1-year limited warranty.
Downloads & Streaming
- Beyond Blue PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) PC game for free – Epic Games Store
Mini PCs
- Beelink SER6 Pro min PC w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/500GB for $551 – Amazon
- Kamrui GK3 Plus mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $228 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Mele Quieter 3C fanless mini PC w/Celeron N5105/8GB/256GB for $220 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink Mini S12 Pro mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $189 – Amazon
Other
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite w/3GB/32GB for $79 – VIP Outlet (via eBay)
- Anker 737 power bank (24,000 mAh w/140W output) for $120 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Roku Express 4K+ media streamer for $30 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick devices for $19 to $40 – Amazon
- Save up to 20% on select eero 6 and eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi systems – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of VR games – Humble Bundle