Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Lenovo is running an employee pricing sale on dozens of laptops, letting you pick up laptops like the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 13x at deep discounts.

For example, you can snag a ThinkBook 13x with a 13.3 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display, a 12th-gen Intel Core processor, and 16GB of RAM for as little as $745, whiles prices start at $777 for the 14 inch ThinkBook 14 with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display and similar memory and storage options.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

