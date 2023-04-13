Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Epic Games Store is giving away two new PC games for free this week. StoryBundle is offering 10 sci-fi eBooks for $20 (or more). And Newegg is selling a 14 inch MSI laptop with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor for $549.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Second Extinction free from the Epic Games Store

 Downloads & Streaming

PCs

Other

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.