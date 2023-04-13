Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Epic Games Store is giving away two new PC games for free this week. StoryBundle is offering 10 sci-fi eBooks for $20 (or more). And Newegg is selling a 14 inch MSI laptop with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor for $549.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- Name your price for a bundle of sci-fi eBooks – StoryBundle
- Second Extinction (Early Access) PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- MORDHAU PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for a bundle of PC games – Humble Family Game Night Bundle
PCs
- MSI Modern 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7530U (Zen 3 + Vega 7)/16GB/512GB for $549 – Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ laptop w/Core i5-1140G7/16GB/256GB for $719 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Lenovo Flex 5 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 5-550U/16GB/512GB for $500 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1250U/16GB/512GB for $1009 – Dell