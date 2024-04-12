Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Best Buy is running a 3-day sale on a wide range of products including laptops, tablets, phones, headphones, TVs, and appliances. Some of the best laptop deals in the sale are for HP Envy and Spectre notebooks… but it turns out HP is also running its own Spring Sale this weekend, with deals on select laptops including the HP Pavilion Plus and Pavilion Aero notebooks.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Chromebooks
- Asus Chromebook Plus 14 w/Ryzen 3 7320C/8GB/128GB for $349 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebook Plus 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/256GB for $499 – Best Buy
Windows laptops (clamshell)
- Asus Vivobook 14″ FHD laptop w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/128GB for $250 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Aero 13″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7535U/8GB/256GB for $450 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $550 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 120Hz laptop w/Core Ultra 5 125H/16GB/512GB for $650 – HP
- LG Gram 14″ 2.8K laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
2-in-1 convertible laptops
- HP Envy 14″ convertible w/Core 5 120U/8GB/512GB for $500 – Best Buy
- HP Envy 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB for $550 – Best Buy
- HP Envy 14″ convertible w/Core 7 150U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 14″ convertible w/Core Ultra 5 125U/16GB/512GB for $730 – HP
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 13″ AMOLED convertible w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- HP Envy 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/1TB for $780 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Best Buy
Tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $55 – Best Buy
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11″ tablet for $170 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $180 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen + $100 gift card for $330 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9″ tablet w/S-Pen for $350 – Amazon
- OnePlus Pad 11.6″ tablet for $400 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11″ tablet w/S-Pen for $419 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4″ tablet w/S-pen for $550 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14.6″ tablet w/S-pen for $700 – Best Buy
Other
- Anker Soundcore Sport X10 true wireless earbuds for $50 – Newegg (coupon: SSMDR825)
- Anker 733 10,000 mAh power bank & wall charger for $63 – Amazon
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 true wireless earbuds for $150 – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of Deckbuilder PC games – Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Liliputing via Email
Join 9,543 other subscribers