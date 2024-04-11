Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s Fallout TV show based on the iconic video game is out now. And Amazon Gaming is celebrating by giving away Fallout 76 free to Prime members.
You’ll need a Microsoft Account to take advantage of the deal, since what Amazon is really providing is a code to unlock a free copy of the gaming from the Microsoft Store. But if that’s a problem, Prime members can also stream Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas for free on Luna. And Amazon isn’t the only company giving away a free game today – the Epic Games Store is giving away Ghostrunner this week.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC games
- Fallout 76 PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming / Microsoft Store code (also available for Xbox)
- Stream Fallout 3 for free – Amazon Gaming / Luna
- Stream Fallout: New Vegas for free – Amazon Gaming / Luna
- Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel PC game free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming
- Ghostrunner PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Name your price for up to 7 boomer shooters – Humble Bundle
Laptops
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $500 – HP
- Asus Zenbook 14 OLED w/Ryzen 5 7540U/8GB/256GB for $577 – Walmart
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Intel Core Ultra 5 125H/16GB/512GB for $650 – HP
Other
- Amazon Fire TV media streaming devices for $20 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Sony LinkBuds true wireless earbuds for $37 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Anker 555 8-in-1 USB-C hub w/100W power delivery for $40 – Amazon
- Refurb Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $159 – Bose (via eBay)